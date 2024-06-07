The Tartan Army turned out in their numbers for a party. But they trudged home from Hampden Park disappointed.

Scotland will head off to Euro 2024 on the back of another less than convincing performance as they were forced to settle for a 2-2 with Finland in their final pre-tournament warm-up clash.

Steve Clarke’s side spurned a two-goal lead at the national stadium on a night that was billed as an opportunity for supporters to give the squad a proper send-off on the back of an encouraging performance.

For an expectant crowd of just over 40,000 in attendance, there was very little to cheer during the opening 45 minutes. The Scots knocked the ball around well but lacked any kind of of urgency and looked bereft of ideas at the top end of the pitch, which will be a slight cause for concern ahead of their date with destiny against the Germans on June 14.

Ranked 61st in the world rankings, Finland were content to sit in allow Scotland the lion’s share of possession. For all the ball retention, thr hosts struggled to seriously test visiting keeper Jesse Joronen. Shankland snatched an a effort inside the box but there was very little else of note for fans to get excited about.

The Finns looked a threat on the counter attack and arguably had the best chances of the opening 45 minutes, with former Celtic striker Teemu Pukki testing Angus Gunn with a glancing header after Grant Hanley’s lapse in concentration.

However, Scotland did eventually open the scoring through an ugly own goal when Andy Robertson’s low cross was turned into his own net by Arttu Hoskonen. That goal lifted spirits in the stands following a subdued start.

And Hearts skipper Lawrence Shankland nodded home Robertson’s perfectly-weighted cross minutes later to ramp up the atmosphere and led to chants of “We’re going to Germany”.

Clarke rung the changes thereafter, with veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon receiving a standing ovation as he replaced Angus Gunn between the sticks to potentially make his 75th and final appearance in a Scotland jersey. The Hearts stopper - who at the age of 41 became the oldest player to represent his country by overtaking David Weir - soaked up every last moment of the adulation.

Just when it appeared Clarke’s men had all-but wrapped up the victory, the visitors hit back when Benjamin Kallman’s header flew past an outstretched Gordon. Finland were then given a VAR-awarded penalty, depitte Gordon appearing to win the ball first. The spot-kick was slotted home by Oliver Antman and met by an eerie silence from a stunned home crowd.

All eyes now turn to Munich as Scotland prepare to fly out to training base in Germany, Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Sunday. Here is how the Edinburgh Evening News rated the players at Hampden, including Hearts star Shankland and Hibs hero John McGinn.

Angus Gunn - 6/10 Alert to save Pukki's early glancing header. Got down well to hold Terho's deflected strike on 35 mins. Didn't have much else to do. Subbed.

Anthony Ralston - 6/10 Got forward to good effect. Took a tumble at the back post midway through the second half which led to a moment of concern and was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge which left him in some discomfort. Soldiered on to his credit. Has he done enough to keep the right wing-back spot against Germany?

Jack Hendry - 6/10 Tidy on the ball and defensively fairly comfortable. A no-thrills display from the towering defender.