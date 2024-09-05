Scotland’s wait for a first competitive victory over Poland continued as they began their first Nations League campaign as a top tier nation with a disappointing 3-2 defeat at Hampden Park.

FIrst-half goals from Sebastian Szymanski and Robert Lewandowski’s spot-kick for the visitors were cancelled out by strikes from Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay. However, a stoppage time Nicola Zalewski penalty saw the poles emerge victorious on a night on frustration.

The word 'freshness' had been thrown around in the build up the match with several new faces included in Clarke’s squad. However, the likes of Ben Doak and Ryan Gauld were forced to wait to make their senior international debuts after the head coach opted against making wholesale changes to his starting XI following this summer’s Euro 2024 heartache.

The Scots were back on home soil having won only one game in their last 12 outings. That came against lowly Gibraltar in a pre-Euro friendly. Poland were a level above. It was time to hit the reset button. Time for a fresh start.

But it was a case of same old, same old when Szymanski broke the deadlock inside the opening 10 minutes following a bright start from the hosts. Kenny McLean’s lost possession midway inside his own half and when Gilmour’s claim for a foul fell on deaf ears, Szymanski was played through the middle before unleashing a ferocious 35-yard strike which flew past the outstretched Angus Gunn into the net.

Scotland’s response to that early setback was positive. Scott McTominay - who swapped Manchester United for Napoli late in the summer transfer window - was the chief architect. The roaming midfielder looked a threat every time he received the ball. And it was he who was harshly penalised for handball by Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg after ghosting in at the back post to turn home Andy Robertson’s wicked free-kick on 23 minutes. Few supporters inside the national stadium clocked it at the time but television replays showed the ball has taken the faintest of touches off McTominay's arm.

An equaliser almost arrived in the shape of Lyndon Dykes’ half-volley shortly before the interval but the towering striker got his angles wrong after connecting with Ryan Christie’s dangerous cross. And the Scots were made to pay for that missed opportunity moments later.

Anthony Ralston conceded a penalty after getting caught on the wrong side of his marker, Nicola Zalewski, before hauling him down in the Lethal Barcelona talisman Lewandowski made no mistake from 12-yards, sending Gunn the wrong way for his 84th international goal.

It was a long road back for Scotland from then on and the half-time whistle was met with a smattering of boos. Whatever Clarke said to his players at the break appeared to have the desired effect. Billy Gilmour rounded off a terrific team move within moments of the restart after firing home through a sea of bodies.

The fans were back onside and full of belief again. Clarke turned to the bench with Lawrence Shankland, Doak and Gauld all introduced to add more creative flair and a spark in the final third. The changes worked with Doak finding Ralston who cut the ball back across the box for the unmarked McTominay to slot low beyond the keeper. 2-2. Game on.

But there were hit with another familiar late sucker-punch when Grant Hanley was deemed to have tripped Zalewski inside the penalty area in the 95th minute. The Polish winger dusted himself down to convert from 12 yards. A sickening end.

Here is how he Edinburgh Evening News rated the players at Hampden, including Hearts man Shankland and Hibs icon John McGinn.

