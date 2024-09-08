Scotland’s dreadful run of form continued as evergreen Cristiano Ronaldo stepped off the bench to grab a late Nations League winner for Portugal at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

Steve Clarke’s injury-ravaged side were were desperately looking to get back to winning ways in the Portuguese capital on the back of just one win in 13 games, but they faced a formidable task against the nation ranked 8th in the world and fresh from reaching the quarter-final of this summer’s Euro 2024 tournament.

Roberto Martinez’s Group A1 favourites were also aiming to maintain an impressive home record, having recorded 20 wins from their last 24 games in all competitions. And Clarke was left breathing a sigh of relief pre-match upon learning that star man Cristiano Ronaldo - who reached a significant milestone by scoring the 900th goal of his illustrious career in Thursday’s 2-1 win over Croatia - had been benched by the hosts.

The Scots had never won on their travels to Portugal in seven previous attempts and were returning to the scene of their fateful 1993 humbling when Andy Roxburgh’s side were thrashed 5-0 in a World Cup qualifier. On this occasion, they rode their luck but were able to walk away with their heads held high despite suffering a narrow 2-1 defeat.

The visitors surprisingly broke the deadlock after just seven minutes when Kenny McLean’s excellent first-time delivery from the left was headed into the far corner by Napoli new boy Scott McTominay - taking his tally to 10 goals in 17 competitive appearances for Scotland.

However, that shock opener appeared to spook the Scots somewhat as they quickly retreated and invited wave after wave of Portuguese attack with the main danger coming from Rafael Leao down the right-hand side.

For all of the home side’s possession and shots on goal (16 in total) during the first half, a combination of solid defending, poor finishing and strong goalkeeping from Angus Gunn ensured a potential shock was on the cards.

That ultimately proved short-lived as Portugal summoned Ronaldo from the bench for the start of the second half - the 39-year-old making his first appearance against Scotland across his 21-year international career.

And their pressure eventually told after 54 minutes with another individual error proving the Scots downfall once again. Gunn allowed Bruno Fernandes’ curling long-range shot to creep into the net and it was all one-way traffic from there on.

Ronaldo twice struck the post before finally forcing the ball over the line in the 88th minute after latching onto to Nuno Mendes’ cross for his 901st career goal and number 132 for his country.

Following the last-gasp defeat to Poland on Thursday, this latest setback means Scotland are without a competitive win in a full calendar year. Just one in their last 14 games certainly makes for grim reading.

Here is how the Edinburgh Evening News rated the players.

1 . Angus Gunn - 6/10 Outstanding save at his near post to deny Leao. Down well to parry Jota's close-range header. Didn't cover himself in glory for Portugal's equaliser, should've got a stronger hand to keep out Fernandes' curling strike. Lost a bit of confidence thereafter, almost conceding a penalty for a trip on Jota. Redeemed himself by firstly saving Felix's shot with an outstretched boot then making two world-class saves from Ronaldo. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Anthony Ralston - 5/10 Has had to adapt quickly at this top international level. Made a few decent overlapping runs, but Leao caused him plenty of bother down the right throughout. Stuck to his task and will have been pleased to see the back of Leao with 20 mins remaining. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Grant Hanley - 4/10 Scotland fans are still wondering how and why he conceded THAT stoppage-time penalty on Thursday night. Dragged out of position far too easily at times. Blocked Leao's goal-bound effort but struggled to contain Jota's threat. Bodied referee Maurizio Mariani in the second half, which left him needing treatment. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Scott McKenna - 5/10 Tremendous block right into his midrift from Fernandes' powerful effort. Was putting in a fairly disciplined defensive performance until the 88th minute when he failed to track Ronaldo's run for Portugal's late winner. | Getty Images Photo Sales