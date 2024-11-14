Scotland have just two games remaining in their UEFA Nations League campaign as they look to avoid relegation from Group A.
Steve Clarke’s men are still searching for their first win but a credible 0-0 draw with Portugal last time out has given them some much needed confidence. They will first face Croatia in Glasgow before an all or nothing clash away to Poland on Monday as they look to move off the bottom of the table and secure their status at the top level of the competition.
Here is the starting XI we are predicting Steve Clarke to select for Friday’s match with Croatia at Hampden Park:
