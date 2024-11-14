Scotland predicted starting XI to face Croatia with Steve Clarke tipped to release attacking threat

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Reporter

Published 14th Nov 2024, 10:00 GMT

The Tartan Army return to Hampden Park this week for their latest UEFA Nations League clash.

Scotland have just two games remaining in their UEFA Nations League campaign as they look to avoid relegation from Group A.

Steve Clarke’s men are still searching for their first win but a credible 0-0 draw with Portugal last time out has given them some much needed confidence. They will first face Croatia in Glasgow before an all or nothing clash away to Poland on Monday as they look to move off the bottom of the table and secure their status at the top level of the competition.

Here is the starting XI we are predicting Steve Clarke to select for Friday’s match with Croatia at Hampden Park:

With Angus Gunn still not available the Hearts stopper will almost certainly continue in goals for the national team

1. Craig Gordon

With Angus Gunn still not available the Hearts stopper will almost certainly continue in goals for the national team | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Much of the Tartan Army will want to see in-form Nicky Devlin come in from the start but Steve Clarke, for better or worse, has a track record for sticking with consistency when he can

2. Anthony Ralston

Much of the Tartan Army will want to see in-form Nicky Devlin come in from the start but Steve Clarke, for better or worse, has a track record for sticking with consistency when he can | SNS Group

Photo Sales
If the skipper is fit then he plays, simple as that.

3. Andrew Robertson

If the skipper is fit then he plays, simple as that. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Played well in the last round of internationals which should secure his continued presence in the starting XI

4. John Souttar

Played well in the last round of internationals which should secure his continued presence in the starting XI | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandCroatiaSteve ClarkeUEFA Nations League
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice