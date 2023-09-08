News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Scotland predicted starting XI to face Cyprus including former Hearts and Hibs stars - gallery

Here is how we expect Steve Clarke’s men to line up for the match which is being played at the AEK Arena on Friday night.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 8th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST

International football is back for the first time since the 2023/24 club season kicked off and Scotland could very well secure their place at the European Championships during the current round of fixtures.

They face Cyprus at the AEK arena on Friday night knowing a win will take them one step closer while results elsewhere could be enough to get them over the line on top of a victory. It’s an exciting time to be a member of the Tartan Army and, with so much strength in depth, it can be tough to predict how the team will line up.

Here is how we expect the Scotland starting XI to look for Friday’s UEFA European Championship qualifier away to Cyprus:

Pretty much recognised as Scotland’s first choice stopper now and only a late injury would see his place in the team be in any kind of doubt

1. GK - Angus Gunn

Pretty much recognised as Scotland’s first choice stopper now and only a late injury would see his place in the team be in any kind of doubt

Photo Sales
Has impressed in recent games on the right, despite being naturally a left back, and will need to keep that up with Nathan Patterson likely hungry to get his place in the team back

2. RWB - Aaron Hickey

Has impressed in recent games on the right, despite being naturally a left back, and will need to keep that up with Nathan Patterson likely hungry to get his place in the team back

Photo Sales
A Scotland starting XI just wouldn’t look right without the captain leading the team out and putting in his usual stand out performance down the left flank

3. LWB - Andrew Robertson

A Scotland starting XI just wouldn’t look right without the captain leading the team out and putting in his usual stand out performance down the left flank

Photo Sales
Snapped up by Real Sociedad late in the transfer window and thrown straight into their starting XI, regular game time will be a huge boost for his match fitness with Scotland

4. CB - Kieran Tierney

Snapped up by Real Sociedad late in the transfer window and thrown straight into their starting XI, regular game time will be a huge boost for his match fitness with Scotland

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandCyprusSteve ClarkeHearts FC