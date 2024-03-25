Scotland take on Northern Ireland this Tuesday as preparations for Euro 2024 continue.

Steve Clarke has some friendly match decisions to make after a 4-0 defeat to Netherlands last Friday. He opted to give Hearts talisman Lawrence Shankland a start but will the striker keep his place? Veteran Jambos goalkeeper Craig Gordon is in the squad and could be picked if Clarke wants a look at him up close.

Zander Clark will also be keen to get involved while some familiar Hibs players will also seek minutes. Head coach Clarke said to the broadcast press pre-match: "They (the players) have had to pick me up. I tend to sulk a little bit longer than they do, they move on a little bit quicker than I do because I probably have a little bit more to think about than they have.

"They have reacted well. When we had the de-brief about the game, they understood the points I was making, they will take the messages on board and hopefully we can show we are improving. Within 24/36 hours, you are ready for the next game, you are looking for the next game.

"I get the feeling, I get the mood amongst the players that they just want the chance to get on the pitch on Tuesday night and look to improve and maybe put right the things that went wrong for us in the last stages of the game on Friday night.

"A win would be nice, a clean sheet would be nice as well. We want to play well and obviously we want to win. If I am being honest a win is probably more important but I think we can get both and I have no doubt we will get both."

With plenty of players keen to show their worth, the Edinburgh Evening News runs through a possible XI for Scotland against Northern Ireland. The traditional system of three defenders, two wing-backs, five midfielders in various roles and a striker is being utilised

GK: Craig Gordon We reckon Clarke will want to see how the veteran does in action ahead of Euro 2024 as the Hearts keeper comes in for Angus Gunn.

RWB: Nathan Patterson The right-back gets another chance to cement his spot in the team.

Ryan Porteous during a Scotland MD-1 Training Session at Lesser Hampden, on March 21, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. The defender now with Watford keeps his place on the right of a three-man defensive unit.