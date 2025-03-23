Scotland were relegated to League B of the UEFA Nations League after suffering a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Greece in front of a sold-out Hampden Park crowd.

Head coach Steve Clarke had promised his side would not sit on their one-goal play-off first leg lead they earned in Piraeus on Thursday night. He opted to stick with the same formation, making just one alteration to his starting XI with in-form AFC Bournemouth forward Ryan Christie returning from suspension to start in favour of Bologna’s Lewis Ferguson.

Before kick-off, the Tartan Army displayed a special tifo tribute in memory of Scotland and Manchester United icon Denis Law - regarded by many as the nation’s greatest ever player - in what was the first men’s international match played in Mount Florida since his death at the age of 84 in January. With ‘The King’s’ family watching on, long-time friend Sir Alex Ferguson held up a Scotland shirt with ‘Law 10’ on the back as a minute’s applause took place.

The hosts came flying out of the traps in front of a raucous atmosphere with Scott McTominay - earning his 60th cap - forcing goalkeeper Kostas Tzolakis into a fingertip save inside the opening five minutes after he was played through by an excellent first-time pass from Kenny McLean.

The early signs were positive. Clarke’s men looked well up for the battle as Napoli star McTominay rippled the side-netted via a deflected effort minutes later. But for all their early dominance, the visitors threat on the counter-attack was clear for all to see.

And out of nowhere, the Greeks levelled the tie on aggregate with their first shot of the game after 21 minutes as the men in dark blue were ruthlessly punished for losing possession inside their own half. Kenny McLean’s slip allowed full-back Giorgos Vagiannidis to break down the right flank before he picked out teammate Giannis Konstantelias with a dangerous low cross, which was expertly swept home first time.

The national stadium had been silenced. The noisy band of travelling supporters were in full voice and their team suddenly eyeing a quickfire second.

Scotland were pinned back in their own half and struggling to regroup after such a bright start. A couple of hair-raising defensive moments drew loud gasps from the home support with Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis firing off target from a promising position.

A growing feeling of unease had descended over Hampden. That was heightened further when teenage sensation Konstantinos Karetsas doubled the Greek’s lead after 42 minutes following yet more poor defending. The ball was worked across the Scotland box too easily before the 17-year-old wonderkid curled a sumptuous strike beyond Craig Gordon into the far corner.

Clarke’s side were looking extremely vulnerable and in desperate need of the half-time whistle as loud boos rang out from the Tartan Army.

Fans were still making their way back to their seats when things quickly went from bad to worse just 15 seconds after the restart. A loose Ryan Christie pass was cut out by Konstantelias who broke forward and slipped a clever ball through for Christos Tzolis who coolly slot low into the net.

Scotland were left with a mountain to climb and frustration began to spill over in the stands when Karetsas almost added a fourth after 51 minutes.

Clarke turned to his bench, making a triple substitution with George Hirst, Kieran Tierney and Lewis Ferguson all introduced. The trio initially helped to steady the tide of a wave of Greek pressure, albeit a goalbound Pavlidis lob had to be hooked off the line by Rangers defender John Souttar with little over 20 minutes remaining.

Hearts teenage striker James Wilson was also handed his senior debut in the closing stages, but Scotland simply had no answers. Hirst twice headed off target and Tierney had a late chance on the slide well saved.

This was sobering stuff. A real punch in the gut for Clarke and his players as they were consigned to League B with a whimper.

Here’s how the Edinburgh Evening News rated the Scotland players.

1 . Craig Gordon - 5/10 No chance with all three of Greece's goals. Almost conceded a fourth after being lobbed by Pavlidis. Stray pass straight to Masouras almost resulted in a goal.

2 . Anthony Ralston - 5/10 Started well but was given the run-around by Greece's creative strike force as the game wore on.

3 . John Souttar - 6/10 Had been superb for his country in recent outings and looked to continue that trend here. Got off to a solid start but was part of a backline that tamely conceded three goals. Cleared a Pavlidis lob off the line.