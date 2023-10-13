Scotland were beaten 2-0 by Spain last night - but it was a controversial VAR call to rule out a goal scored by Scott McTominay that caught the eye.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thursday, October 12, 2023, was a night of anguish for fans of Scottish football. Their Euro 2024 qualifying game against Spain looked to be the cherry on top of a wonderful campaign - only for VAR to rear its ugly head once again.

In the second half, Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay found the back of the net with an exquisite free-kick - only for it to be dubiously chalked off after the footage was reviewed by Dutch referee Serdar Gozubuyuk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland were stunned and disheartened by the decision - and a ruthless Spanish outfit were more than happy to take advantage of their decreased morale. Alvaro Morata scored their first of the evening with a diving header - the game was then put to bed after Ryan Porteous poked the ball into the back of his own net.

Scotland managed to carve out a litany of strong chances over the course of 90 minutes - sadly, they were all spurned, with players such Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong missing some gilt-edged opportunities.

The VAR decision was not the only source of frustration for Scotland on the night. Their captain, Andy Robertson, was forced off the field with a shoulder injury after a collision with Unai Simon. Currently, it is unclear as to how long Robertson will be out of action for. He has been sent back to Liverpool to undergo a scan and will miss the friendly with France.

Scotland are still in a strong position to secure qualification, having won their previous five games in Group A - if Norway fail to beat Spain on Sunday evening, their place at Euro 2024 will be secured.

What did the Scotland players say after the game?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in a post-match interview on behalf of the team John McGinn said [via BBC Sport]: “Every Scottish person would be frustrated watching that. The goal, you think you’ve got a goal to qualify. [It was an] Unbelievable strike from Scotty [McTominay]. No keeper in the world is saving that.

“The referee decides it’s a foul. During the game, he changes his mind to say it’s an offside. Not sure how clear that is. That’s the thing that stings really. We get the big moment, we score. Jack’s [Hendry] right leg is offside, but it’s very, very harsh.”

What did the pundits say regarding the decision?

Speaking on BBC Sportscene, ex-Tartan Army striker James McFadden claimed: “The referee points for a foul. It’s not a foul, for a start. Jack Hendry is in an offside position, and he does make contact with the goalkeeper, so technically he is interfering. But does the goalkeeper have any intent to come and get it? I don’t think he does.”