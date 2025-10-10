Scotland took a massive step closer to the 2026 World Cup finals in USA, Canada and Mexico with a 3-1 win over Greece at Hampden (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

This his how Steve Clarke’s side can guarantee, at the very least, a play-off to reach next year’s finals in USA, Canada and Mexico against Belarus at Hampden Park on Sunday.

It may have been a lackluster performance from Steve Clarke’s side on the whole but it was a crucial result which kept them level with Denmark on points at the top of their Group C qualifying section. It was also disastrous for the Greeks, who took the lead through Konstantinos Tsimikas shortly after the hour mark, as they are now on the brink of exit.

The goals from Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson and Lyndon Dykes have put Scotland in a position to secure, at the very least, a World Cup qualifying play-off spot this weekend when they take on Belarus. Here’s what they need to happen:

How Scotland can guarantee play-off spot with win over Belarus at Hampden Park

Scotland have picked up seven points from a possible nine so far as they reach the half way point in their Group C World Cup qualifying section. Denmark, who Steve Clarke’s side drew 0-0 with in their opening match in Copenhagen, also sit on seven points while Greece have just three and Belarus have zero.

Each team can only pick up a maximum of nine more points and a Scotland win against Belarus at Hampden Park on Sunday would put them on ten points. Greece are due to play Denmark away from home on Sunday and defeat for them would leave them on three points with only six left to play for from their remaining matches against Scotland and Belarus.

Simply put, if both Scotland and Denmark win on Sunday then it is guaranteed that one of them will go on to win the group and qualify automatically for next year’s finals. The team that finishes second in the group enters the play-offs.

How Scotland can win group and automatically qualify for 2023 FIFA World Cup finals

Scotland fans and players alike will understandably want to avoid the stress of the play-offs and ideally qualify automatically for next year’s finals. That is still very much within their reach.

There is an argument that the Scots may not want Denmark to beat Greece on Sunday because any dropped points by the Danes would see Scotland move clear at the top of the group. However, at this moment in time Steve Clarke’s men have their fate in their own hands whatever happens.

Obviously, if they win all three of their remaining games then they will finish top of the group and automatically qualify. Regardless, it will be worth keeping a close eye on Denmark v Greece on Sunday to see what that result means for the Tartan Army. #

Scotland’s remaining World Cup qualifying fixtures:

Belarus (home) - Sunday, October 12

Greece (away) - Saturday, November 15

Denmark (home) Tuesday, November 18

When are the World Cup 2026 play-offs and who could Scotland face?

The UEFA section of the 2026 World Cup play-offs is due to take place in March next year. There will be 16 teams competing in total and they will be divided into four groups of four where they will contest single-leg semi finals and a single leg final.

World Cup play off dates:

Semi finals = Thursday, March 26

Finals = Tuesday, March 31

The 12 runners up from the initial qualifying groups will be joined by four teams who secured play-off spots via the UEFA Nations League. Teams will then be divided up via a seeding process and the draw will be made to set up the semi finals and finals.

