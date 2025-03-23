How a Scotland starting XI of SPFL players could look - including Hearts, Hibs, Celtic, Rangers & Aberdeen men

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Editor

Published 23rd Mar 2025, 08:30 BST

What if the Scotland starting XI was made up only of players currently playing in the Scottish Premiership?

As has often been the case throughout history, Scotland’s best footballers often tend to play for clubs away from their homeland in countries like England and Italy.

The current crop of international stars is no different with the majority of Steve Clarke’s key players like Scott McTominay, Andy Robertson and John McGinn either having long since left Scottish football or have never played in the SPFL before. What if the Scotland starting XI was made up only of players currently playing in the Scottish Premiership?

This is how we think the current Scotland starting XI might look in a reality where the coaches could only pick players who are currently based in the Scottish game:

Easy one to start. Scotland's current number one with Angus Gunn out injured. Behind him are the likes of Liam Kelly (Rangers), Robby McCrorie (Kilmarnock), Jon McCracken (Dundee) and Tynecastle teammate Zander Clark

1. GK - Craig Gordon (Hearts)

Easy one to start. Scotland's current number one with Angus Gunn out injured. Behind him are the likes of Liam Kelly (Rangers), Robby McCrorie (Kilmarnock), Jon McCracken (Dundee) and Tynecastle teammate Zander Clark | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Has seen more action for the national team this season than at club level but is holding down his place as starting RB with Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson unavailable. Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin would be another option.

2. RB - Anthony Ralston (Celtic)

Has seen more action for the national team this season than at club level but is holding down his place as starting RB with Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson unavailable. Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin would be another option. | SOOC/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
On form you'd probably pick Hearts' James Penrice ahead of him but the Celtic man is more experienced at international level. Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie was a recent call-up last year also.

3. LB - Greg Taylor (Celtic)

On form you'd probably pick Hearts' James Penrice ahead of him but the Celtic man is more experienced at international level. Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie was a recent call-up last year also. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Another easy one with the former Hearts man pretty much first choice centre back for the national team right now anyway

4. CB - John Souttar (Rangers)

Another easy one with the former Hearts man pretty much first choice centre back for the national team right now anyway | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandSPFLHeartsAberdeenHibsRangersCeltic
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice