As has often been the case throughout history, Scotland’s best footballers often tend to play for clubs away from their homeland in countries like England and Italy.

The current crop of international stars is no different with the majority of Steve Clarke’s key players like Scott McTominay, Andy Robertson and John McGinn either having long since left Scottish football or have never played in the SPFL before. What if the Scotland starting XI was made up only of players currently playing in the Scottish Premiership?

This is how we think the current Scotland starting XI might look in a reality where the coaches could only pick players who are currently based in the Scottish game:

1 . GK - Craig Gordon (Hearts) Easy one to start. Scotland's current number one with Angus Gunn out injured. Behind him are the likes of Liam Kelly (Rangers), Robby McCrorie (Kilmarnock), Jon McCracken (Dundee) and Tynecastle teammate Zander Clark | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB - Anthony Ralston (Celtic) Has seen more action for the national team this season than at club level but is holding down his place as starting RB with Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson unavailable. Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin would be another option. | SOOC/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . LB - Greg Taylor (Celtic) On form you'd probably pick Hearts' James Penrice ahead of him but the Celtic man is more experienced at international level. Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie was a recent call-up last year also. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB - John Souttar (Rangers) Another easy one with the former Hearts man pretty much first choice centre back for the national team right now anyway | Getty Images Photo Sales