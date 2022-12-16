Scotland women's team set to launch legal action against SFA over equal pay and conditions

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie speaks to her team-mates during a World Cup play-off match between Scotland and Ireland at Hampden in October

The playing squad, led by captain Rachel Corsie, believe there are ‘disparities between their treatment and that of their male counterparts’, according to a report by the BBC.

Aston Villa defender Corsie, who has also represented Glasgow City, Seattle Reign and Utah Royals and won more than 130 international caps, spoke out in April amid a row over ticket sales for a World Cup qualifier, accusing Scottish football’s governing body of failing to provide the team with the same resources afforded to the men’s senior team.

A number of players posted on social media claiming that only certain sections of Hampden Park were available for supporters ahead of the match against Spain at the stadium, but it the SFA clarified that further sections would have been opened if the demand was there – in line with procedures for men’s games.

Hampden chiefs said: “The ticketing sales process used at Hampden Park is identical to most across Scottish football, with tickets sold in blocks, in line with ongoing demand.”

Corsie met with SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell and had ‘open and positive’ discussions, but talks have reportedly broken down, and the BBC reports that the women’s team are ready to take their case to an employment tribunal.

Scotland Women are keen to see a similar agreement in place to the one installed by the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) which ensures male and female players receive the same match appearance fee.

Corsie said: "This is about all professional footballers being treated equally After years of iniquity, disrespect, and in some cases abuse, we have a historic opportunity to advance equal pay and to promote equality for women and girls in football.

"This campaign is about parity, and we'll be seeking to engage with the Scottish Football Association, the fans, and everyone in Scotland's football community to deliver this long overdue change."

