Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

How likely are Scotland to make it through to the last 16 of Euro 2024 and potentially even beyond?

Scotland resurrected their chances of reaching the last 16 of Euro 2024 following their hard-fought 1-1 draw against Switzerland on Wednesday.

Steve Clarke and co have one last hurdle in Group A before their fate is sealed — they will take on Hungary on Sunday in a bid to bank a crucial three points and progress into the knockouts of a major tournament for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the tournament now in full swing, Opta has assessed the likelihood of each country reaching certain stages of Euro 2024.