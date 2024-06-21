Scotland's chances of reaching Euro 2024 last 16, quarter-final, semi-final + final according to supercomputer

By Georgia Goulding
Published 21st Jun 2024, 12:00 BST
How likely are Scotland to make it through to the last 16 of Euro 2024 and potentially even beyond?

Scotland resurrected their chances of reaching the last 16 of Euro 2024 following their hard-fought 1-1 draw against Switzerland on Wednesday.

Steve Clarke and co have one last hurdle in Group A before their fate is sealed — they will take on Hungary on Sunday in a bid to bank a crucial three points and progress into the knockouts of a major tournament for the first time.

With the tournament now in full swing, Opta has assessed the likelihood of each country reaching certain stages of Euro 2024.

Using the latest data and predictions, we’ve put together the following table including Scotland’s chances of reaching the last 16, the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final. Take a look below at where the Scots been tipped compared to others around them this summer.

