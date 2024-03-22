Scotland are preparing for a friendly clash with Netherlands on Friday night, and they will be looking to do something they haven't managed in more than two decades in defeating a Dutch side. These friendlies will be key for the Tartan Army as they prepare for a huge Euro 2024 campaign on the back of a stellar effort in the qualifiers.
But the Netherlands are also hopeful ahead of this summer's tournament in Germany, and the famous Orange have not lost to Scotland since 2003, when a brave 5-2-3 formation put out by then Scotland boss Berti Vogts rocked Dick Advocaat's men at Hampden Park. As Scotland look to secure a rare win against the Netherlands, we have rounded up the starting XI from that memorable night. Take a look below.
