Scotland's starting XI from last win over Netherlands, including ex-Man Utd, Celtic, Rangers and Everton stars

A look at the last Scotland team to beat Netherlands as Steve Clarke's men look to pull off a rare win against the famous Orange.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 15:00 GMT

Scotland are preparing for a friendly clash with Netherlands on Friday night, and they will be looking to do something they haven't managed in more than two decades in defeating a Dutch side. These friendlies will be key for the Tartan Army as they prepare for a huge Euro 2024 campaign on the back of a stellar effort in the qualifiers.

But the Netherlands are also hopeful ahead of this summer's tournament in Germany, and the famous Orange have not lost to Scotland since 2003, when a brave 5-2-3 formation put out by then Scotland boss Berti Vogts rocked Dick Advocaat's men at Hampden Park. As Scotland look to secure a rare win against the Netherlands, we have rounded up the starting XI from that memorable night. Take a look below.

Former Celtic stopper Douglas minded the sticks.

1. GK - Rab Douglas

The Celtic legend put in a big job at right wing-back.

2. RB - Jackie McNamara

Dailly spent the bulk of his career with Dundee United but represented a whole host of clubs.

3. CB - Christian Dailly

Former Hearts and Celtic man Pressley was part of a back three.

4. CB - Steven Pressley

