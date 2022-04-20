After coming from 3-0 down to win on penalties, captain Stewart O’Neill held the trophy aloft at the top of the Hampden Park steps following an epic cup final against Drumchapel Amateurs. It finished 4-4 after extra time and culminated in a 3-2 penalty shootout victory, but that doesn’t even begin to tell the whole story.

The Capital club, only formed in 2005, looked dead and buried in the delayed 2019/20 competition final when they trailed 3-0 at half time, but their fight back at the national stadium was stunning. A penalty in the seventh minute of injury time made it 3-3 and took the game into extra time. They even went ahead in extra time before being pegged back. Goalkeeper Matt Baines was the shootout hero for Tollcross as he saved two penalties, with team-mates O’Neill, Scott Millar and Chris Cairns converting theirs.

A penalty shootout looked highly unlikely after a dominant opening 45 minutes from Drumchapel, who went into the half-time break with a 3-0 lead.

The Glasgow side had the better of the opening ten minutes as Tollcross started slowly, but they started to grow in confidence and began to pass the ball around with purpose. It was after Tollcross’ best chance from a Stewart Crozier free-kick on 23 minutes that Drumchapel took the lead a minute later from Jamie Ross’ audacious flick which made it past Baines.

Drumchapel’s Alan Kelly had signalled his capabilities minutes before doubling their lead with Baines scampering back to his line in time to tip over, but the keeper could do nothing to prevent the midfielder scoring from a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Tollcross looked down and out as Connor Higgins smashed in a third straight from kick-off as the tie looked all but over. However, the LEAFA Premier League leaders started the second half with their tails up and they pulled a goal back through O’Neill’s cute finish from Michael Yuill’s low cross following a powerful run down the right side.

It was 3-2 on 66 minutes as Ciaran Duffy rose unmarked to bullet in a header at the front post. Drumchapel looked on the ropes, but it took until the final kick of normal time for Tollcross to draw level as O’Neill smashed in a penalty in the seventh minute of injury time to take the tie to extra time.

Tollcross captain Stewart O'Neill lifts the trophy at the end of the 100th Scottish Amateur Cup final, the Edinburgh side fighting back from 3-0 down to win on penalties against Drumchapel at Hapmden

Yuill deserved his man-of-the-match accolade for his stunning solo goal, which put Tollcross ahead in the first period of extra time. The stocky striker set off from his own half and used his lightning pace to stretch clear off a defender before netting one-on-one sparking wild scenes as manager Alan McKay and assistant Dale McCall ran the length of the touchline to join their jubilant players in the corner.

Drumchapel levelled from a corner but Tollcross picked themselves up again to ensure their name would be carved on the famous old trophy.

