Errol Douglas demonstrated his quality with a double in last weekend's 3-0 win over Auchinleck Talbot [Pic: Andrew MacPherson]

Hot-shot striker Errol Douglas hopes their winning run against Highland League clubs in this season’s competition can continue.

Brox have a fantastic opportunity to reach the fourth round of the Scottish Cup for just the second time with Buckie Thistle visiting Albyn Park this afternoon.

Steve Pittman’s side have already pushed aside Nairn County and Deveronvale on another memorable run.

Buckie Thistle represent a step up in quality, but Douglas, who has scored six in his last three matches – including a double in last weekend’s stunning 3-0 win over Auchinleck Talbot – is in confident mood with home advantage on their plastic pitch.

“Our bread and butter is the league this season, and we’ve got in a really good position with our points total,” said the 29-year-old.

“The Scottish Cup is a bonus, and any result we can get is great because it’s a big competition. With the draws we’ve had, they have been relatively favourable. We’ve played Highland League teams in the last two games but they were the lower end of league, whereas Buckie are really in form, they will be a really strong outfit and I would compare them with the top end of the Lowland League, which would be a challenge in itself.

“We know we are in for a tough game, but I have every confidence in the boys that we can perform and give them a good game. The draw will take care of itself whatever the result is, but we are excited.

“We are probably underdogs on paper, and rightly so, because they are a level above us, and they are at the top end of their league. The pressure is on them, but we don’t really care about that, it’s a home game for us and we are just looking to win the game, simple as that.

“Our pitch will certainly add an element to it. We are used to it, we train on it every week, and there are other astroturf pitches in the East of Scotland and Lowland League, so it isn’t unfamiliar for us. We just have to use anything we have as an advantage, and that includes being a home game and hopefully what will be a strong home support.”

Douglas joked that he is extra motivated to beat today’s opponents given the design of their strips, with Buckie playing in green and white hoops.

He continued: “I didn’t realise what colours they played in until this week. I know Broxburn is quite a Rangers supporting town, so that might make the atmosphere quite interesting. Being a Jambo playing against a team in green and white adds extra spice to it!

“Our coaches have done their due diligence. You can do all the prep in the world but as soon as you cross the white line, you are in it and that’s what you concentrate on there and then. If we concentrate on ourselves and the strengths that we have, the game will take care of itself. I am sure they will be worried about us as well because we are a team in form.