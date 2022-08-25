Scottish Cup: Craig Stevenson aiming to haunt former club Penicuik Athletic for second year in a row

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Grinchy’ netted a penalty for Tranent at Penicuik Park last season in a 3-1 first round victory, with Tranent going on to reach the third round.

Penicuik host East of Scotland Premier rivals Musselburgh tomorrow in the preliminary round and Stevenson, who made the move to Burgh in July, hopes lightning will strike twice.

“It will be a tough game but I am looking forward to it,” said the 30-year-old. “I scored last season for Tranent when we knocked them out, so I hope I can score against them again. If we get a penalty on Saturday I will be definitely be trying to grab the ball.

“I like the Scottish Cup, it just has a different feel about it, there is a buzz about the place on Scottish Cup week. I seem to enjoy it a wee bit more playing in the Scottish Cup.

“I have had a few good Scottish Cup runs with Tranent, Penicuik and Spartans. Hopefully we can go there and beat them for the second year running to get into the first round.”

Versatile Stevenson requested to be transfer-listed in the summer after finding out game time would be limited with Tranent this season.

He continued: “I did my medial ligament three months before the end of last season, so when I came back from holiday Calum [Elliot] phoned me to let me know I wouldn’t be playing as much this season, so I asked him if I could go on the transfer list.

The road to Hampden begins this weekend with the Scottish Cup preliminary round. Picture: Alan Harvey / SNS

“I played 40 times before I got injured so it wasn’t a phone call I was expecting to be honest. I was never going to stay, I’m not a guy that is happy to sit on the bench every week, I wanted to go somewhere and play.

“Calum knew that when he phoned me, he was honest with me and I appreciated that.

“I am enjoying it at Musselburgh and I have played every game so far.”

The other standout local game is probably Haddington Athletic against big-spending West of Scotland champions Darvel. Elsewhere in the preliminary round, Dalkeith Thistle entertain Lochee United, Preston Athletic host Newton Stewart and Whitehill Welfare take on Camelon in Rosewell.