Dunbar boss Kevin Haynes was full of praise for goalkeeper Shea Dowie [Pic: Dunbar United]

Dean Whitson’s penalty strike just a minute before the interval proved the difference at New Countess Park, taking Dunbar through to the third round for the first time.

In their first-ever competitive fixture against a league club, Dunbar put up an immense defensive showing to keep the visitors at bay.

“We were under a bit of pressure for the last 20 to 25 minutes in particular, but I thought we defended outstandingly,” said Haynes. “To a man, we were outstanding. When you are in a strong position and you are winning 1-0 against a league side, and you are making history in that moment in time – you are not just the first group of players to play against a league club, you are now the first group of players that are potentially going to beat a league club so you get that extra 10 per-cent, and that’s what we done.

“I think we should have scored just before we got the opener. Kyle Somers went through one-on-one and made the wrong decision, but the goal came at a great time for us, and they couldn’t recover from that before half-time. They got to re-set at half-time and do what they felt was right going into the second half, but I think it just kicked the stuffing out of them a wee bit.

“At half-time, we went with the mindset that it was still 0-0. I asked the guys, ‘Do you feel you are working hard enough?’ and they all responded that they were working hard, but I knew they could work harder. You find that extra ten per-cent energy when you have to find it, and that’s what they did.

“There is massive togetherness within the group, they are a right good group, and they are willing to run through a brick wall for each other.

“They had a bit pressure but didn’t create much, any shots were from distance. Shea [Dowie] had a great save in the first half to keep it level, and I am delighted for him. He’s here as a young kid, he played second fiddle last season, and he’s had an opportunity with Sean Brennan firstly getting injured and then going on holiday. Shea’s played in ten games now and we’ve won nine of them.”

Haynes also paid tribute to his captain, Grant Thomson, who is in his eleventh season with the club, and hopes a favourable tie awaits them in the third round.

“I am particularly proud of Thommo, our captain, I seen how much it meant to him – he was in tears with his wee boy. He has played for this club for many years now and lives in the town, he was just drinking up that emotion.