Jock Landells is looking forward to the biggest game of his management career [Pic: Rafael Mendes, Dalkeith Thistle]

Dalkeith Thistle are out to cause a Scottish Cup shock in front of the BBC Scotland cameras tonight

Jock Landells was out with his paint brushes this morning to ensure King’s Park is looking pitch perfect ahead of tonight’s televised Scottish Gas Scottish Cup first round tie.

Scottish Cup fever has gripped the Midlothian town’s community – and community is certainly at the heart of Dalkeith with Landells and his coaching staff mucking in to ensure they give the best representation of their club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jags boss Landells added a fresh lick of paint to the dugouts this morning while his assistant manager, Jamie Smith, was out fixing the nets. Goalkeeping coach Darren Affleck is set to make one final cut to the King’s Park grass this afternoon.

King's Park is all set for tonight's Scottish Cup tie [Pic: Rafael Mendes, Dalkeith Thistle]

“Everyone is mucking in to make sure the place is going to look as good as it can be for tonight,” said Landells “We’ve got the coaching staff cutting the grass on a weekly basis. Because we have such a small committee, there isn’t enough bodies to the jobs so as management team we help out.

“I was surprised as everybody was that Dalkeith was chosen to be on BBC Scotland. As soon as the news broke there has been a buzz around the club and the town, especially the club the size of Dalkeith and not having a high profile. I would imagine after tonight that the club’s profile is raised quite a bit – which is great for everyone, for the community club right up to the senior team, it’s fantastic.

“It's special for the committee guys who have been here for many, many years. The likes of Duncan Purdie, who has been here about 40 years and the chairman Barclay [Ewing], for them it’s fantastic because the club has been through a lot of hard times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s exciting for everyone, but for myself, I need to try and keep a lid on it. We need concentrate with the players to remember we’ve got a game to play. I’ve been told to behave myself because the gantry is right next to the dugouts – I know my audience tonight so I will need to talk behind my breath.”

For the East of Scotland Second Division minnows, Lowland League high-flyers Broxburn represent a huge challenge as they bid to reach the second round of the national cup for the first time.

Landells continued: “Broxburn are a very good side, but we’re at home and its one-off cup game. I’m led to believe the BBC picked the match because it’s a David versus Goliath tie and there’s a chance of a cup shock. It’s going to be tough; we just have to give it our all, and hopefully the backing of a big home support will give us a lift.

“It’s something unique for Dalkeith getting to host such a game. Never did I believe I would be managing a team on TV, especially at our level, it’s certainly the highlight of my management career. I played at Wembley for Scottish Schoolboys at under 15s in front of 61,000 so that was the highlight of my playing career.”