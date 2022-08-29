Scottish Cup first round draw: Musselburgh Athletic handed local derby as Civil Service Strollers get tough test
Musselburgh Athletic will take on Newtongrange Star in the Scottish Cup first round next month, while Civil Service Strollers will host Highland League champions Fraserburgh.
The draw took place at Hampden Park this afternoon, with help from Scottish swimmer Ross Murdoch, fresh from his exploits in winning a hat-trick of Bronze medals at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Sixty teams were drawn into 30 ties that are set to take place on the weekend of Saturday 17, September, with Lowland League and Highland League teams joining preliminary round victors in the hat.
Edinburgh sides Spartans and Tynecastle have been handed tough away trips to high-calibre West of Scotland League opponents, while Edinburgh University might fancy their chances of progressing away to Gretna.
Most Popular
-
1
Hearts boss explains potential for transfer exits and his expectations for Lewis Neilson
-
2
'Incredible potential' - What Hellas Verona boss Gabriele Cioffi said about former Hibs defender Josh Doig after his Serie A debut
-
3
Hearts debrief: McGowan and Devlin clash; Flexible formations; Beaton's big calls; Boyce blow
-
4
Concern over Liam Boyce as Hearts striker feels pain in knee with management pushing for more signings
-
5
Nottingham Forest make Alex Mighten decision after loan bids from Hearts, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich
Full First Round Draw
Banks O’Dee v Turriff UnitedBenburb v Dundonald BluebellCaledonian Braves v Newton StewartCarnoustie Panmure or Hawick Royal Albert v RothesCivil Service Strollers v FraserburghClydebank v SpartansCowdenbeath v Bo’ness UnitedCumbernauld Colts v Dalbeattie StarDarvel v TynecastleDeveronvale v East KilbrideDunbar United v ClachnacuddinDunipace v Broxburn AthleticFormartine United v East StirlingshireForres Mechanics v Glasgow UniversityGala Fairydean Rovers v Sauchie JuniorsGretna 2008 v Edinburgh UniversityIrvine Meadow XI or Hill of Beath Hawthorn v Inverurie Loco WorksJeanfield Swifts v Brechin CityKeith v Cumnock JuniorsLinlithgow Rose v Berwick RangersLossiemouth v Buckie ThistleMusselburgh Athletic v Newtongrange StarNairn County v Drumchapel UnitedOpen Goal Broomhill v Brora RangersPollok v HuntlyRutherglen Glencairn or Kilwinning Rangers v Tranent JuniorsStrathspey Thistle v Camelon JuniorsSyngenta v Auchinleck TalbotUniversity of Stirling v Lothian Thistle Hutchison ValeWick Academy v Lochee United