Scottish Cup first round draw: Musselburgh Athletic handed local derby as Civil Service Strollers get tough test

The draw took place at Hampden Park this afternoon, with help from Scottish swimmer Ross Murdoch, fresh from his exploits in winning a hat-trick of Bronze medals at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Sixty teams were drawn into 30 ties that are set to take place on the weekend of Saturday 17, September, with Lowland League and Highland League teams joining preliminary round victors in the hat.

Edinburgh sides Spartans and Tynecastle have been handed tough away trips to high-calibre West of Scotland League opponents, while Edinburgh University might fancy their chances of progressing away to Gretna.

The Scottish Cup first round draw was made on Monday afternoon. Picture: Alan Harvey/SNS

Full First Round Draw