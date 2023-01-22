The Jambos will be taking on a team, managed by former Hearts midfielder and youth coach John Rankin, who are in a relegation battle but have picked up form in the last couple of weeks by reaching the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup, defeating Morton in the league and knocking out Premiership opposition in Ross County after extra time to reach the Scottish Cup fifth round. After dropping out of the Premiership last season, they are battling to avoid successive relegations and are four points adrift at the bottom.

Hearts will still see the draw, made by former Hibs boss Shaun Maloney, as a good opportunity to reach the quarter-finals, even though top scorer Lawrence Shankland will be suspended after his red card at Easter Road. They have reached the final in three out of the last four seasons and are determined to go one better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 3-0 win over Hibs in the fourth round was Robbie Neilson’s first taste of victory at Easter Road as either a player or manager, and with his team in excellent form and the squad strengthened even further this month he will be making the cup a top priority along with securing third place in the league.

Hamilton manager John Rankin is a former Hearts player and youth coach. Picture: Ross MacDonald / SNS

Elsewhere, Livingston have been handed a favourable home tie against either Inverness or Championship leaders Queen’s Park. Linlithgow Rose, the East of Scotland Premier Division leaders whose fourth-round tie with Raith Rovers has been rearranged for Tuesday, have the chance to take on Premiership opposition Motherwell at Prestonfield if they can produce a shock.

Holders Rangers will host Championship side Partick Thistle. Celtic will play St Mirren, and Dundee United welcome Kilmarnock, in the only two all-Premiership ties. The fifth round ties will be played on the weekend of February 11/12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Cup fifth round draw