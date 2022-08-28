Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The East of Scotland Premier Division side were 5-0 up at the interval in the Preliminary Round match at Prestonfield, with Stowe bagging four after midfielder Connor McMullan had opened the scoring.

Stowe was far from finished, however, making it six just a minute into the second half, before an own goal and further efforts from Stowe and Sandy Cunnigham, a summer signing from Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale, wrapped up an emphatic victory.

Musselburgh Athletic came out on top in their all East of Scotland Premier clash away to Penicuik Athletic as super sub Jordan Smith netted the only goal from the penalty spot midway through the second half.

Broxburn Athletic secured West Lothian derby bragging rights with an impressive 3-0 defeat of Blackburn United at Albyn Park.

Gary Brass headed in an early opener from a Josh Jeffries free-kick to give Chris Townsley's men the half-time lead. It remained on a knife-edge until seven minutes remaining when David Churchill's strike killed off any hopes of a Blackburn comeback, before striker Greg Binnie got their third three minutes from time.

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale were 5-1 winners away to Burntisland Shipyard – with brothers Joe and Ben Viola both getting on the scoresheet for Ryan Harding's men.

Joe Viola grabbed a double, while Sean Wringe and Ryan Findlay all found the back of the net in a dominant away victory.

East of Scotland First Division side Newtongrange Star also won 5-1 away to Invergordon as Chris Robertson grabbed a hat-trick on his 30th birthday for Chris King's side at Ross County's Global Energy Stadium.

The long trip didn't effect Star as they raced into a three-nil lead inside 20 minutes, with Liam McIntosh scoring either side of a Robertson double. The hosts pulled a goal back before the interval, but a further goal each from McIntosh and Robertson ensured a fine victory.

Dunbar United also went through as they beat Vale of Leithen 2-0 on the road.

Kevin Fotheringham scored the first ever Scottish Cup goal for Syngenta, who beat Threave Rovers 1-0 to book their place in the first round.

Syngenta boss Gordon Wylde (black cap) and his team enjoy the moment after sealing a place in the Scottish Cup first round for the first time. Picture: Michael Gillen