Scottish Cup preview: Robbie Horn ready for another taste of the big time with Tranent

Tranent are in good form in the Lowland League as they host Dundee North End this weekend in the Scottish Cup. Picture: Tranent FC

Manager Robbie Horn is ready to embark on another Scottish Cup rollercoaster this weekend when Tranent face Dundee North End in second-round action.

The former Hearts, Forfar, and Berwick Rangers defender guided former club Bonnyrigg Rose to the fifth round of the competition in 2024 before succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to current holders, Aberdeen, at Pittodrie. Three years prior, his Rose side came within seconds of a memorable victory over Dundee at Dens Park, but crashed out of the competition 3-2 after extra-time.

And Horn was also in the hotseat when 2016 winners Hibs saw off the Rosey Posey 8-1 at Tynecastle the following season.

The 48-year-old is no stranger to some colossal ties and loves the romance of the cup.

That's why a home tie against Midlands League opponents Dundee North End affords Horn - and his Tranent players - an opportunity to dream of another big tie in the making should they progress at Foresters Park tomorrow afternoon.

However, Horn, who took up the reins in East Lothian in June, is wary of the threat of the Tayside outfit, who comfortably saw off Tranent 4-0 at the first-round stage last year.

"To get a run in the Scottish Cup would be massive, not only for the football club, but for the local community," Horn told the Evening News. "Hopefully everyone can really get behind the team this weekend. If we can get a result, then it kind of goes from there.

"There is something special about the Scottish Cup. Fraserburgh played against Rangers last season, and Buckie also played Celtic recently too. It just shows you what can happen. Obviously, you need a bit of luck with the draw and what have you, but you also need to try and progress with the games you do get.

"Saturday is a really tough test. A lot of people are saying Dundee North End are only in the Midlands League, but if you look at the players they have, like Bobby Linn, boys who have been in senior football. Obviously, Dundee beat Tranent last year 4-0 in the competition, so it shows just how big an ask it is.

"We need to be at our best if we're going to go through. The players are up for it and I think they are quite eager to avenge for last year. The result hurt them last season so they are desperate for a different outcome. You can dream, end up with a big tie, and make a lot of money that raises the profile of the football club. That's the aim."

Tranent are well positioned to make a Lowland League title charge this year, currently fourth in the standings, and just seven points adrift of leaders Clydebank. With eight wins in the league to date - including a 1-0 triumph over Bonnyrigg in September - Horn feels his squad are beginning to find their feet after an inconsistent start.

"It's been good, they are a decent bunch of lads, and the chairman and committee have been great since I've come in," he explained. "We suffered at the start of the season with injuries, and trying to get a settled team and formation. But I think that's settled down now and that's part of the reason why we're getting the results we have of late. We've won nine out of our last ten games.

"Looking at Clydebank and Linlithgow, they are both very strong. It's up to us to keep the pressure on by winning. The players deserve a lot of credit for the run we have been on because I was having to call upon the same 12 or 13 players and it's hard going in the Lowland League.

"We're now getting that bit more consistency so fingers crossed we keep that going until the end of the season. It's a tight league and everyone can take points off of anybody. If you're not on your game, you're left wanting.

"It was a real strange feeling the Bonnyrigg game - before, during, and after. At the same time, to win the game was a big thing for me and my family. Bonnyrigg have good people on board, so everything is going in the right direction there. Jonny (Stewart) is somebody I always knew was going to be a manager. He's got a great affiliation with the club, he's a good guy, and has a great football brain as well."

Elsewhere, League Two Edinburgh City will fancy their chances of progressing when they welcome Lowland League Stirling University to Meadowbank while Spartans host League Two rivals East Kilbride at the Vanloq Community Stadium.

Meanwhile, Bonnyrigg are on the their travels when they visit Cumbernauld Colts and East of Scotland Premier Division outfit Musselburgh Athletic entertain Forfar Athletic at Olivebank.