Hibs cruised to another big victory to start off 2024.

Hibs started 2024 just as they finished 2023, as they cruised into the fourth round in style with a 10-0 victory over SWPL2 outfit St. Johnstone. Kirsty Morrison put the hosts 1-0 up after four minutes before Michaela McAlonie headed in a second eight minutes later. The midfielder then made it 3-0 with a stunning effort from 35 yards before thundering in a free-kick to secure her hat-trick in the first-half. Eilidh Adams then got Hibs’ fifth just before half-time to put Grant Scott’s side in control going into the second period.

It took Hibs just 18 seconds in the second half to make it 6-0 as Adams got her second of the day with a top corner finish. Poppy Lawson soon got the hosts seventh with a brilliant free-kick catching the ‘keeper out. Ellise Notley was next to get in the goal action as she tapped in a rebounded shot from a yard. However, McAlonie wasn’t done yet as she got her fourth and Hibs’ ninth on the 70th minute mark. Notley then headed in her second to make it 10-0 right at the end of the game to round off a perfect start to 2024 for the Hibees.

Spartans ended their 10-game winless streak with a convincing 6-1 win over SWPL2 outfit Glasgow Women. It was a perfect start for the visitors as Mya Bates headed into the net thanks to an excellent cross from Sarah Clelland. Two minutes later, Caley Gibb doubled Spartans lead with a lasered effort into the corner of the net. Dion McMahon then put Debbi McCulloch’s side in complete control as she headed in from a corner to put the visitors 3-0 up after 21 minutes. Gibb then rounded off the first half perfectly as she got her second and Spartans’ fourth to give them complete control at the break.

The visitors continued their momentum going into the second half as Robyn McCafferty fired the ball into the net two minutes in. Clelland was next to get a goal with a fantastic effort that flew into the corner of the net to make it 6-0. Glasgow Women got one back in added time, however, it was too little too late as Spartans ensured their name was in the hat for the fourth round.

Boroughmuir weren’t as lucky as they crashed out to SWPL1 side Aberdeen 3-1. The hosts took the lead in the first half thanks to Emily Arther’s wonderful solo goal. The Dundee United loanee found her way through the Dons backline before finding the back of the net to give Boroughmuir the lead at half-time. However, Aberdeen came out strong in the second half and found the equaliser thanks to Bayley Hutchinson. Hannah Innes then turned the game on its head for the visitors before Hannah Stewart netted from the penalty spot late on to give Boroughmuir an early exit.