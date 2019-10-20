Scottish Cup third round draw: Linlithgow Rose land plum tie | Edinburgh City and Bonnyrigg Rose get home matches
Linlithgow Rose landed a plum draw in the William Hill Scottish Cup third round after they were paired with Falkirk.
Brown Ferguson's East of Scotland outfit, who defeated Stirling University in the second round, will welcome the League 1 side to Prestonfield.
Lowland League leaders Bonnyrigg Rose will host League 1 outfit Montrose, Penicuik Athletic will be rewarded with a trip to Championship side Partick Thistle if they can overcome Stenhousemuir, while Broxburn Athletic or Cowdenbeath will play away at Highland League side Inverurie Locos.
Edinburgh City, meanwhile, will play either Annan or Brechin City at Ainslie Park.
Scottish Cup third round draw (ties to be played between November 22-24): Auchinleck Talbot v Arbroath, Stranraer v Dunfermline, Dumbarton v Forfar, Raith v Peterhead, Elgin v Alloa, Morton v Brora Rangers, Formartine or Gala Fairydean v East Kilbride, Partick v Penicuik v Stenhousemuir, Albion Rovers or Fort William v Airdrieonians, Queen of the South v Queen’s Park, Edinburgh City v Annan or Brechin, Stirling v Clyde, East Fife v Lochee or BSC Glasgow, Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk, Inverurie v Cowdenbeath or Broxburn, Bonnyrigg Rose v Montrose.