Scottish Football Live: English side line up Rangers signing | Celtic lead race for defender | Hibs in for Liverpool midfielder | Gerrard target teases over future | Hearts interest in striker Follow The Scotsman's daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Glenn Middleton is set to join Doncaster Rovers on loan. The Rangers winger is being allowed to leave to get game time by Steven Gerrard. (Daily Record) 2. Hibs to sign Liverpool midfielder? Hibs have been named as one of three clubs interested in Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane. The 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Doncaster, scored seven goals and provided ten assists. (Goal) 3. Celtic lead race for defender Celtic lead the race for Bolton defender Luca Connell. If he leaves for Parkhead it will cost the club 240,000 in training fees. (Daily Mail) 4. Celtic ace jibes Rangers over Lustig future Jonny Hayes destroyed a Rangers fan who commented on a post by Mikael Lustig. The winger noted all the trophies won by the Swede compared to Rangers in recent seasons. (Scottish Sun)