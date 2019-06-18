Scottish Football Live: Rangers complete signing | Celtic withdraw starlet bid | Hearts and Hibs compete for striker | Hands off Gerrard warning | Gers open talks with Liverpool target | Morelos interesting ex-Ibrox boss
Brendan Rodgers wanted to sign Manchester United starlet when he was Celtic manger, Steven Gerrard wants three signings before pre-season tour and Hearts are in the hunt for a winger.
1. Celtic pull out off Turnbull deal
Celtic have dropped their interest in Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull. The 19-year-old turned down an initial contract offer from the Parkhead side after a fee was agreed for the player. (Various)