Scottish Football Live: Rangers flop to exit | Celtic near defender deal | Hibs to sign striker | Aberdeen reject bids for star

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard doesn't expect to make any signings. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

