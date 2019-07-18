Scottish Football Transfer LIVE: Rangers ace to make Euro move? | Premier League duo want £5m Morelos | Ex-Hibs striker free to find club | Ex-EPL defender open to Ibrox move | Celtic agree £1.6m deal for international | New deal for Motherwell boss
Neil Lennon nears defensive addition, Stephen Robinson has signed a new deal at Fir Park and Steven Gerrard is yet to decide his best Rangers XI...
Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of latest ongoings from around the SPFL in our blog:
1. West Ham line up 5m move for Morelos
West Ham have been linked with Rangers' Alfredo Morelos, with reports crediting the Hammers and Crystal Palace with a "tentative interest" in the Colombian forward. (Phoenix FM)
Gordon Strachan has been confirmed as Dundee's new technical director. The former Scotland manager had been in talks with the club for a number of weeks over a role that would allow him to utilise his ideas and passion for developing young players.