Scottish Premiership 2023/24 prediction: Where Hearts, Hibs, Celtic, Rangers & Aberdeen will finish - gallery
The two Glasgow clubs are expected to go head-to-head in the title race again next season but where will Hearts, Hibs, Livingston and Aberdeen finish?
It’s a big summer ahead for the Edinburgh and Glasgow clubs as Celtic search for a new head coach, Rangers get a head start on their transfer business, Hibs look to replace Kevin Nisbet and Hearts prepare to bolster their squad under a new management team.
Here are the title odds for all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs in 2023/24 ranked from longest to shortest:
