Scottish Premiership 2023/24 prediction: Where Hearts, Hibs, Celtic, Rangers & Aberdeen will finish - gallery

The two Glasgow clubs are expected to go head-to-head in the title race again next season but where will Hearts, Hibs, Livingston and Aberdeen finish?

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:37 BST

It’s a big summer ahead for the Edinburgh and Glasgow clubs as Celtic search for a new head coach, Rangers get a head start on their transfer business, Hibs look to replace Kevin Nisbet and Hearts prepare to bolster their squad under a new management team.

Here are the title odds for all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs in 2023/24 ranked from longest to shortest:

Title odds: 1500/1

1. Dundee

Title odds: 1500/1

Title odds: 1500/1

2. Ross County

Title odds: 1500/1

Title odds: 1000/1

3. St Johnstone

Title odds: 1000/1

Title odds: 1000/1

4. Kilmarnock

Title odds: 1000/1

