Scottish Premiership attendance table including Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and Celtic

Here's a look at all the average attendances in the Scottish Premiership this season.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 9th Mar 2024, 20:00 GMT

With the current Scottish Premiership season swiftly approaching its endgame, let's take a step back to see which teams in the division have had the highest and lowest average attendances over the course of the 2023/24 campaign.

Of course, we'll be looking at each team in Scotland's top division, including Hibs, Hearts, Rangers and Celtic. Unsurprisingly, Rangers and Celtic place very highly on the list - though the Hibees, the Jambos and Aberdeen have provided the Glaswegian giants with some sturdy competitions where crowd sizes are concerned.

Provincial clubs meanwhile take their place in the rankings. Let's take a look and see who tops the list this season...

Average attendance: 3,981

1. 12. Livingston

Average attendance: 3,981 Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

Average attendance: 4,448

2. 11. Ross County

Average attendance: 4,448 Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

Average attendance: 4,645

3. 10. St. Johnstone

Average attendance: 4,645

Average attendance: 5,737

4. 9. Motherwell

Average attendance: 5,737

