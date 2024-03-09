With the current Scottish Premiership season swiftly approaching its endgame, let's take a step back to see which teams in the division have had the highest and lowest average attendances over the course of the 2023/24 campaign.

Of course, we'll be looking at each team in Scotland's top division, including Hibs, Hearts, Rangers and Celtic. Unsurprisingly, Rangers and Celtic place very highly on the list - though the Hibees, the Jambos and Aberdeen have provided the Glaswegian giants with some sturdy competitions where crowd sizes are concerned.