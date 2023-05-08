News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
1 hour ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
3 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
3 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
4 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout
1 day ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
Picture: SNS GroupPicture: SNS Group
Picture: SNS Group

Scottish Premiership dirtiest player gallery: Which players have accumulated the most disciplinary points this century?

Which players have racked up the most disciplinary Scottish Premiership this century? Which Hearts, Hibs, Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen players feature in in the top 20 list?

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 8th May 2023, 15:21 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 15:55 BST

The top flight has always been very competitive with few players shirking tackles and many putting their bodies on the line for their team. But isn’t always been the hardest players who receive the most red and yellow red cards, as our top 20 shows. Yellow cards count as 1 point, a second yellow card as 3 points and a red card as 5 points. This table, using date compiled by by transfermarkt.co.uk, runs from seasons 1999/2000 to now.

152 points

1. Scott Brown

152 points Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

Photo Sales
110 points

2. Andrew Consodine

110 points Photo: SNS Group Craig Williamson

Photo Sales
99 points

3. Murray Davidson

99 points Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Photo Sales
99 points

4. Keith Lasley

99 points Photo: SNS Group Alan Harvey

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipPremiershipAberdeenRangersCeltic