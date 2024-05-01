Scottish Premiership's all time 'dirtiest' players including Hearts, Hibs, Celtic & Rangers men

A look back through the archives at the 20 top flight players with the most booking points since 1999/2000.

Published 1st May 2024, 17:00 BST

While you can’t have football without goals, the tackles and booking situations are often the main takeaways following a thrilling weekend of top flight action. The Scottish Premiership is no stranger to cards being dished out as players put their bodies on the line for the teams, often misjudging challenges or losing their cool, resulting in yellows and reds being dished out.

But who has been the most notorious for getting themselves in the book? We’ve taken a look back through the archives — back to the 1999/2000 season up until today — and ranked the players based on how many disciplinary points they have picked up in the last century. The figures come from Transfermarkt’s records.

Yellow cards count as one point, a second yellow is three, and a red card goes down as five points. Take a look at the table below to see the 20-strong list of the most card-prone players from the last 24 years, including Hearts, Hibs, Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen stars.

153 booking points

1. Scott Brown

153 booking points Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

112 booking points

2. Andrew Consodine

112 booking points Photo: SNS Group Craig Williamson

99 booking points

3. Murray Davidson

99 booking points Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

98 booking points

4. Keith Lasley

98 booking points Photo: SNS Group Alan Harvey

