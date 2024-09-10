The 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season has gotten off to an exciting start - it has been a period of celebration for Celtic and Aberdeen fans, while Hibs and Hearts supporters are still waiting for their teams to get their first win of the season.

Today, however, we won’t be looking at that - instead, taking data from Transfermarkt, we’ll be examining the disciplinary record of each team in the division. Then, we’ll rank each team from most to least dirty in terms of yellow and red cards received since the first game of the campaign. Where do Hibs and Hearts land?