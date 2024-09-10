Scottish Premiership's dirtiest teams so far in the 2024/25 season - including Hibs, Hearts, Celtic & Rangers

By Jimmy Johnson

Published 10th Sep 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 17:02 BST

Here’s a look at each team’s disciplinary record so far in the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season.

The 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season has gotten off to an exciting start - it has been a period of celebration for Celtic and Aberdeen fans, while Hibs and Hearts supporters are still waiting for their teams to get their first win of the season.

Today, however, we won’t be looking at that - instead, taking data from Transfermarkt, we’ll be examining the disciplinary record of each team in the division. Then, we’ll rank each team from most to least dirty in terms of yellow and red cards received since the first game of the campaign. Where do Hibs and Hearts land?

Yellow cards: 1 Red cards: 0

1. 12. Motherwell

Yellow cards: 1 Red cards: 0 Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

Yellow cards: 6 Red cards: 0

2. 11. Celtic

Yellow cards: 6 Red cards: 0 Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Yellow cards: 7 Red cards: 0

3. 10. Aberdeen

Yellow cards: 7 Red cards: 0 | Getty Images

Yellow cards: 9 Red cards: 0

4. 9. Ross County

Yellow cards: 9 Red cards: 0 | SNS Group

