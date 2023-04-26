After a controversial red card for Hibs, our Scottish Premiership fair play league table makes for very interesting reading. Ranking all 12 teams on their disciplinary record, it shows who has accumulated the most and yellow and red cards this season.

Hibs have appealed Jimmy Jeggo’s red card against St Johnstone, even though Aberdeen’s appeal against Graeme Shinne’s sending off in Dingwall was rejected by the Scottish FA. It has prompted heated discussion about the disciplinary process in Scotland, particularly given the introduction of VAR to the league in October.

The league split has now arrived, meaning everyone has played each other three times over 33 games. When it comes to yellow and red cards, how do they compare? Where do Hibs and Hearts sit in the disciplinary table for the season compared to Rangers, Celtic and everyone else? Here are the answers.

This is how the fair play table looks going into the final five post-split fixtures, ranking the 12 teams from the dirtiest to cleanest. A yellow card counts as one point, a second yellow as three points and a straight red as five points.

There have been 55 red cards shown in cinch Premiership this season

2 . St Johnstone 108 points (83 yellow cards, 0 second yellows, 5 straight reds) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . St Mirren 98 points (69 yellow cards, 3 second yellows, 4 straight reds) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Livingston 97 points (66 yellow cards, 2 second yellows, 5 straight reds) Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group Photo Sales