Scottish Premiership February team of the month - including Hearts, Celtic and Rangers stars
WhoScored's Scottish Premiership team of the month for February 2024 is now live. It features a pair of Hearts players, but sadly, Hibs are not represented in this month's star XI.
This is somewhat unsurprising, given the Hibees' shaky form over the last few weeks. They won just one league game in February, when they scraped a 2-1 win over Dundee at Easter Road - they were beaten by Celtic and Dundee, while they picked up draws against Aberdeen and Hearts.
Their Edinburgh rivals lost just once in February, when they were hammered by Rangers at the Ibrox Stadium. Outside of this, the Jam Tarts defeats St. Johnstone, Dundee and Motherwell, before their aforementioned stalemate in the Edinburgh derby.