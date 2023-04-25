Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures Q&A with SPFL chief Calum Beattie

How are the fixtures for rounds 34-38 determined?

All clubs play either 16 or 17 home games in the 33 fixture rounds before the split – those who had 16 games before the split last season had 17 this term and vice versa. The most important thing is to try to ensure clubs finish the season having played 19 games at home and 19 away. This is not always possible but we have managed to balance the fixture list for 2022/23.

Will some clubs play certain opponents three times at home and once away?

cinch Premiership

Yes. Fixture reversals, to a greater or lesser extent, have been required in every season since the split was introduced back in season 2000/01, when the top flight was increased from 10 clubs to 12.

What games have been switched this season?

To achieve the 19/19 home/away balance, five pairings have been reversed in the post-split schedule for 2022/23. In the top six, Celtic host Aberdeen for a third time, Aberdeen are at home to St Mirren for a third time and Hibernian welcome Rangers to Easter Road for a third time. In the bottom six, Motherwell host Dundee United for a third time (it was the opposite last season) and Kilmarnock will play St Johnstone at the BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park for a third time.

How do you decide which fixtures are reversed?

The post-split fixtures

We generally aim for the fewest switches possible and try to avoid reversing fixtures that have a key impact on the league title, the race for Europe and the battle to avoid relegation, but the reality is that this is not always possible. We try to avoid reversing the big city derbies and may also take into account what has happened with the post-split fixtures in previous years.

Are there any ‘golden rules’ regarding the post-split fixtures?

All clubs will play a minimum of two and a maximum of three home fixtures after the split. We try to ensure clubs finish the season home/away or away/home and that has been achieved this season.

Why have the split at all?

In order to manage a division of 12 clubs, without having to accommodate 44 matches, the split is essential. It also provides additional interest ahead of the split itself. Last season we had an incredible seven clubs chasing three top-six places on fixture round 33 while this year we had three clubs vying for the last two places which made for a fantastic day of football. The final five fixture rounds then involve teams playing each other to chase a common objective, whether that is the title, European qualification – Scotland again has five places in UEFA competitions for 2023/24 – or to retain their cinch Premiership status. No league structure is perfect but over the past two decades the split has become an established and exciting element of the cinch Premiership. We were interested to note that the Swiss Super League will be adopting this model as of next season.

Remind us of the post-split dates...

Following a break for the Scottish Cup semi-finals at Hampden Park this weekend, the cinch Premiership resumes on the weekend of May 6/7. Fixture round 35 takes place on the weekend of May 13/14 and fixture round 36 is on the weekend of May 20/21. Fixture round 37 is scheduled for the midweek of May 23/24 and fixture round 38 is on the weekend of May 27/28.

What post-split matches have been chosen for live TV coverage?