Scottish Premiership predicted 24/25 table: title winner, third place, top six and relegation tips

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 15:00 BST

Here is where Hearts and Hibs are predicted to finish next season as well as Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and more.

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season may have only just finished but already the bookmakers are taking bets on who will lift the title this time next year.

Celtic are looking for a fourth championship in a row while Rangers want their first title since 2021. In Edinburgh, Hearts will aim for at least another a third place finish while Hibs will want the same while making sure they make it back into the top six with Aberdeen setting similar goals.

Then there’s the race for the other top six spots between the likes of Motherwell, Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Dundee while newly promoted Dundee United will want to avoid a relegation scrap as will Ross County and St Johnstone. Based on the early odds from bookmakers Bet365, this is how the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership table is expected to look:

Title odds = 1000/1

1. 12th - St Johnstone

Title odds = 1000/1

Photo Sales
Title odds = 1000/1

2. 11th - Ross County

Title odds = 1000/1

Photo Sales
Title odds = 750/1

3. 10th - Dundee United

Title odds = 750/1

Photo Sales
Title odds = 750/1

4. 9th - Dundee

Title odds = 750/1

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipHearts FCCelticRangers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.