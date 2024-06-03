The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season may have only just finished but already the bookmakers are taking bets on who will lift the title this time next year.
Celtic are looking for a fourth championship in a row while Rangers want their first title since 2021. In Edinburgh, Hearts will aim for at least another a third place finish while Hibs will want the same while making sure they make it back into the top six with Aberdeen setting similar goals.
Then there’s the race for the other top six spots between the likes of Motherwell, Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Dundee while newly promoted Dundee United will want to avoid a relegation scrap as will Ross County and St Johnstone. Based on the early odds from bookmakers Bet365, this is how the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership table is expected to look:
