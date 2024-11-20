The Scottish Premiership returns this weekend following the final international break of 2024 with both Hearts and Hibs back in action.
The Jambos have a tough test as Celtic visit Tynecastle while the Hibees head to Dundee. Both Edinburgh clubs need positive results to help kick start their slow starts to the campaign and move away from the bottom end of the table.
Ahead of this weekend’s fixtures, here is the latest predicted Scottish Premiership table based off of the latest title odds from bookmakers Ladbrokes including Hearts, Hibs and an exciting race at the top between Celtic, Aberdeen and Rangers:
