We are still some way away from the first league matches in the 2025/26 Scottish football season with the Scottish League Cup group stage and European qualifiers first up after pre-season.

However, the bookmakers at Paddy Power have already made their thoughts on the potential outcome of the Premiership campaign clear with early title odds for each club. From these odds we are able to determine how the oddsmakers expect the final league table to look based on the chances they have given them of actually lifting the trophy come May 2026.