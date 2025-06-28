Scottish Premiership predicted table 2025/26 - Hearts and Hibs tipped for third place battle by bookmakers

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Editor

Published 28th Jun 2025, 18:00 BST

Here is how bookmakers expect the final league table to look for the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership and the odds they have given each club of winning the title.

We are still some way away from the first league matches in the 2025/26 Scottish football season with the Scottish League Cup group stage and European qualifiers first up after pre-season.

However, the bookmakers at Paddy Power have already made their thoughts on the potential outcome of the Premiership campaign clear with early title odds for each club. From these odds we are able to determine how the oddsmakers expect the final league table to look based on the chances they have given them of actually lifting the trophy come May 2026.

Here is how bookmakers expect the final league table to look for the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership and the odds they have given each club of winning the title:

Title odds = 1000/1

1. 12th place = Livingston

Title odds = 1000/1 | SNS Group

Title odds = 1000/1

2. 11th place = Falkirk

Title odds = 1000/1 | SNS Group

Title odds = 1000/1

3. 10th place = Motherwell

Title odds = 1000/1 | SNS Group

Title odds = 1000/1

4. 9th place = Dundee

Title odds = 1000/1 | SNS Group

