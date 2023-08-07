The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season kicked off last weekend and it was a great start to the campaign for Hearts who won 2-0 away to St Johnstone.

However, Hibs suffered a 3-2 loss to St Mirren at Easter Road after fighting back from 2-0 early on. Elsewhere, Celtic eased past Ross County while Livingston v Aberdeen and Motherwell v Dundee ended in draws. Rangers went down 1-0 to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in the result of the weekend.

Meanwhile, the summer transfer window continues to be open and there are some interesting developments being reported. Here are the latest Scottish Premiership transfer news headlines on Monday, August 7:

Rangers could land surprise £1m transfer windfall

Bayern Munich cancelled an option to buy in the loan deal that saw Malik Tillman, last season’s PFA Young Player of the Year, move to Rangers. However, that clause was traded off for a 10 percent future sell on clause which could ban the Ibrox side over £1 million with the 21-year old set to join PSV Eindhoven on loan who will also have an option to buy - believed to be between €12 million and €14 million. (Daily Record)

Celtic defender will be ‘major loss’ says teammate

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley reckons teammate Carl Starfelt will be a major loss to the Scottish champions. The Swedish defender is expected to sign for Celta Vigo this week. O’Riley said: “He has been a very, very important player. He is probably one of my best friends here as well, so I’m a bit sad because I am losing all my friends here it seems.” (The Scottish Sun)

Crystal Palace star linked with Aberdeen and Dundee