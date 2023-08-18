A round up of all the biggest transfer stories surrounding the Scottish Premiership

Scottish capital clubs Hearts and Hibernian produced impressive displays on Thursday evening to book their places in the play-off round of the Europa Conference League.

The two Edinburgh teams both have aspirations of reaching the group stage of the competition in Europe but they also have to juggle the demands of a long domestic season as they prepare to participate in the second round of the Viaplay Cup.

Both clubs will be hoping to boost their chances of success by being active in the transfer market before the closure of the window on Friday 1 September.

With that in mind we have rounded up the latest transfer news surrounding the Scottish Premiership as both teams aim for a strong campaign in the 2023/24 season.

Lawrence Shankland breaks silence on talks of Saudi exit

Lawrence Shankland helped Hearts to a memorable European night as they fought back from 3-1 down to clinch a place in the play-off rounds of the Europa Conference League. Shankland was integral to his side's success, scoring one and assisting one during the victory. But the post match talk was dominated by talk of a potential exit to Saudi Arabia.

The league has attracted a number of names from Europe during the summer months but the Jambos captain has dismissed talk of an exit. He said: “I live in the here and now and I'm enjoying my football here. I’m enjoying nights like this and I’ll keep enjoying them.”

Hearts agree deal for Brighton right back

Hearts are keen to add strength to their defensive areas this summer and they have completed a deal to sign Odel Offiah on loan from Brighton.

The 20-year-old is a natural centre back who has made two Premier League appearances for The Seagulls but he has also been utilised in the right back area for the team’s academy in the past.

Former Hearts striker in discussions with Sheffield Wednesday

Uche Ikpeazu was a popular member of the Hearts team which reached the final of the 2019 Scottish Cup. The 6ft3 forward was praised for his hold up play during his time in the Scottish capital and he is being strongly considered as a viable option for newly promoted Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Star reporter Joe Crann reported that discussions are ongoing between Ikpeazu and Sheffield Wednesday. The forward is currently a free agent and his contract was terminated in Turkey due to unpaid wages.

Celtic consider move for for two Premier League wingers

Brendan Rodgers is determined to retain the Scottish title this season and he is considering moves for two Premier League wingers to strengthen his side after the loss of Jota.

One option is Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser, who appears to be surplus to requirements on Tyneside. The Scottish winger has not featured for Newcastle since October 2022 and he has trained with the reserve team for the last 18 months.

Another possible signing is Wolves winger Daniel Podence and the club are reportedly keen to raise cash as they tackle the constraints of FFP regulations.

Australia World Cup star linked with Rangers

Rangers are aiming to regain the Scottish title under the guidance of Michael Beale and they are reportedly interested in the services of Australian defender Harry Souttar.