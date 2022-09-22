Scottish Youth Cup draw hands Hearts an East Lothian tie and Hibs a trip west

Haddington Athletic have landed a plum draw against the young Jambos at Millfield Park as a reward for defeating Tynecastle 4-1 at Meggetland last Friday.

Hearts reached the final last season, losing out to Rangers at Hampden, and many of that squad have moved past the under-18 age group and are now in the B team Lowland League squad.

Elsewhere, Hibs travel to St Mirren in the second round and Livingston’s youngsters host Queen’s Park. Ties are due to be played Friday, October 21.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Hearts’ postponed cinch Premiership match against St Mirren at Tynecastle has been rescheduled for Wednesday, December 21 (7.45pm). The match was originally called off following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Hibs’ rearranged game against Dundee United at Tannadice will now be played on Tuesday, October 11.