Sean Heaver is loving life at Prestonfield, pic: Scott Louden

The Prestonfield club are just a point away from securing their first league title in 10 years after Tuesday night’s 3-0 win over Tynecastle. Next Saturday’s trip to Haddington provides them with the opportunity to do that, so the champagne is on ice for now.

Winning the East of Scotland Premier title and going on to gain promotion to the Lowland League after last season’s cup double would cap a fruitful 18 months for Heaver after joining from Stirling Albion.

“We would rather have won the league on Wednesday but just as long as we win it,” said 30-year-old Heaver, who struck the opener. “With five minutes to go the boys were saying it was 1-1 in the Penicuik game, then all of a sudden they were saying it was 3-1, so we have to wait to next week and hopefully win it at Haddington.

“We would rather win it at home, but we don’t want to wait to the second last game of the season, we would rather win it as quickly as possible. It would be great to win it at home in front of a big crowd, but we’d rather get it over the line against Haddington.

“Joining Linlithgow is the best thing I have ever done to be honest. I just wanted to play because I was on the bench most weeks when Darren Young was there after Kevin left, I was playing well most weeks, but I just wasn’t getting a start, so I thought ‘aw what’s the point’. Cammy [Thomson] was the main reason why I came, because it’s good knowing somebody, I wouldn’t go to a team where I don’t know anybody.

“Everyone is on the same wavelength, we all get on with each, it’s just a really good laugh. It’s a great club to be at with a very good bunch of boys.”

