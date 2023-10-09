Dunbar boss Kevin Haynes celebrates with goalkeeper Shea Dowie after their 3-0 win [Pic: Dunbar United]

Seasiders boss Kevin Haynes said the win away to the league leaders came as no surprise, as he revealed he was fully confident his side would return to East Lothian with the three points in the bag.

A Kyle Somers’ brace and a Ben Bathgate strike inside a 13 minute second half spell secured all the three points with goalkeeper Shea Dowie keeping a clean sheet.

“We were good all over the pitch, it was fully deserved,” said Haynes. “I’m not surprised by the result. I keep telling the players we can beat anybody in this league.

“I felt we limited Broxburn, they had a few half decent chances, they had a few corners and they put a lot of crosses into the box, but we defended it well and we were worthy of the clean sheet.

“They have conceded a similar number of goals to us, and I know how many goals we have been shipping, so I knew we would go there and score, I knew we would cause them problems.

“I just had a feeling that we would go there get the points, I was really confident we would go there and win with the team I had selected, with the technical and quick players that we have. When I saw the rain on Saturday morning, I just thought it played into our hands even more with the slick astroturf and the dynamic and quick players that I have got in my team; I knew that would help us.”

The result was all the more pleasing for Dunbar given only three East of Scotland Premier matches beat the weather, allowing the New Countess Park side to steal a march on the other sides around them in the table, as they moved up to third.

It’s a terrific start to the season for Haynes’ side considering they are only just back in the top flight following last season’s First Division title triumph.

“If you look at the other teams that were promoted with us [Kinnoull, Luncarty and Glenrothes – all in the bottom three] you can see how well we are doing. We will have a blip, that will happen at some stage, so it is important that we pick up points while we are riding the crest of the wave, because the blip is still to come.

“Everybody will go through a blip at some stage and it’s just a matter of getting through it and picking up points either side of it. That blip may still happen, but for just now, everything is going great.

“We said at the start of the month that October is a huge month for us. Playing Broxburn, playing two cup ties with East Fife in the Scottish Cup – which will be a huge occasion for the club – and two home league games against teams that we felt that at the start of the season that we need to be competing with [Tynecastle and Penicuik Athletic].”