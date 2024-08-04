Paul Watson celebrates after netting a double for Spartans. Picture: Mark Brown.

A Paul Watson double rescued a point for Spartans in their opening League Two encounter at Stranraer.

The hosts found themsevles 2-0 ahead at Stair Park courtesy of Deryn Lang and Elliot Dunlop in 20 and 26 minutes respectively.

But Dougie Samuel's men upped their game in the second half and defender Watson headed home five minutes after the restart to reduce the deficit. The 33-year-old then showed great technique to send a half volley into the net for the equaliser in the 74th minute.

Watson said afterwards: "It was a game of two halves. The first half wasn't good enough so we were really disappointed at half-time. It came at a good time for us so we could regroup. It was tough conditions and full credit to Stranraer as I thought they were good in the first half. But the manager got a hold of us and second half we were much better.

"I think it will be a good point in the end. We are disappointed not to win the game with the momentum we had."

Elsewhere, Bonnyrigg Rose suffered last-gasp heartache as Ben Armour struck an injury-time winner to claim all three points for Peterhead at New Dundas Park.

The hosts then had Angus Mailer sent off in the final few seconds to compoiund manager Calum Elliot's day.

And Edinburgh City also came away pointless as they went down 2-1 to visitors Stirling Albion.

The Citizens were on course for maximum points after Connor Young's goal midway through the second half, but two quickfire goals from Joshua Kerr and Dale Carrick late on won it for the Binos at Meadowbank.