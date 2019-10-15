SERYFA youth round-up: Lasswade Thistle 15s up to second | Edinburgh Utd 16s rout Longniddry | Edinburgh City Blacks U17 win inter-club clash

The victorious Lasswade Thistle team

Centre half Jay Meldrum fired the home side in front after 18 minutes. Harry Officer played in team-mate Bayley Klimionek whose first-time effort from 25 yards out could only be parried by the Lochend goalkeeper, and Meldrum reacted quickest to fire high into the roof of the net.

One quickly became two on the half hour mark when Ian Galloway tapped in Rory Harrison’s drilled low cross from close range.

Lochend were back into it just a minute later, however, as Finlay Aitken turned a Lasswade defender before finding the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

That was a wake-up call for the home side as they netted twice in quick succession to go into the half-time break with a 4-1 lead. Fraser Sutherland was key in the build up for the first, his chipped ball over the defence finding Klimionek in space and he found the top corner with a delightful left foot volley.

Klimionek then turned provider as he laid the ball off for Millar Ritchie who shot across goal and into the far top corner.

Sutherland would make it five in the second half with a lovely dinked effort over the visiting keeper after Harrison had played him in, before Sutherland got his second when he tapped home Jack Adams’ cross. He was denied his hat-trick when he saw a headed attempt come back off the crossbar.

Edinburgh United under-16s made it three victories from four in Division 2 with a 4-0 rout of Longniddry Villa, who came into the match unbeaten in the league.

The hosts were dominant in the early stages and raced into an unassailable three goal lead. Kye Jones was key to their impressive start; scoring twice in the first ten minutes, with his second the pick of the bunch as he found the net from long range. Jones then set up Archie Tomlinson to make it three.

Ben Mapstone would cap off a terrific first half for United when he make it four after an enterprising run from midfield.

Longniddry did try to create opportunities of their own but found the Edinburgh centre half pairing of Paddy Kawislak and Robbie Wilson tough to break through.