Dougie Samuel's men have been rewarded with another home tie when East of Scotland First Division outfit Dunipace visit in February.

The students struggled to cope with the home side's drive and composure in the final third, strikers Sean Brown and Blair Henderson netting a brace and hat-trick respectively with Jamie Dishington, Jamie Penker, Cammy Russell and Sam Jones also on target for the Lowland League title-chasers.

Former Bonnyrigg Rose frontman Brown said: "They are a few divisions below but it doesn't always mean you are going to walk over them, but we played well, we moved the ball, especially in the first half and it was 4-0 at half-time. It was just about managing it in the second half and the game became more open. It's great for me, Hendo and Penker to all score so there's goals from everywhere and maybe that's the difference from last season.

Spartans striker Sean Brown netted a double. Picture: Sammy Turner / SNS

"The gaffer was saying before the game how we got to the semi-finals las year so we want to get to the final and have a chance to win it. The league is the main thing for us and that's what we set out at the start, but the more cups you win, the more success you have and that's what football is all about."

Also taking their place in the fourth round is Broxburn Athletic who ran out 4-1 winners away to Coldstream - Josh Jeffries on target twice in the Borders with Liam Gray and Gary Brass also on the scoresheet. Chris Townsley's men face a tricky tie next year with a trip to former Junior powerhouses Auchinleck Talbot. Linlithgow Rose got the better of higher league opponents Civil Service Strollers with a 3-1 win at Prestonfield. They will test themselves against Lowland League opposition once more after being drawn away to Colin Nish's Tranent Juniors, who saw off a stubborn Blackburn United 3-2 at Foresters Park.