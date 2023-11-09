Spartans admit they face a tough challenge if they are to meet targets

Manager Debbi McCulloch insists Spartans need to be “realistic” about their chances of reaching the top six after their recent defeat.

Debbi McCulloch is still searching for Spartans' first home victory of the season. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

The Edinburgh side were once again defeated at home as Dundee United scored a dramatic late winner on Wednesday night to secure a 2-1 win. The result means Spartans have now lost nine of their 13 games so far this campaign with only two wins to their name. With the club targeting the top six before the start of the season, they now sit 10th, ten points off Partick Thistle who have a game in hand.

“We set aggressive targets, we knew what it was going to take,” McCulloch explained to the Edinburgh Evening News. “Before the game I said to the players, this is going to be one of the biggest, if not the biggest game of our season so far. We have to be really realistic and honest with ourselves, [top six] will be a tough challenge and we will have to rely on other teams to drop points and get draws for that to happen.”

Wednesday’s night result comes on the back of a highly inconsistent run of form from Spartans. Recently, they had put in good performances against Rangers, Hearts and Partick Thistle. Yet, poor showings still emerged against Hamilton and Dundee United. With the side now not playing until next Sunday, it is vital Spartans bounce back away to Aberdeen.