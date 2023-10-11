Debbi McCulloch insists that Spartans are at a critical point in their campaign if they want to reach their targets.

Debbi McCulloch wants Spartans to finish in the top-six before the split. Credit: Spartans Women

The Edinburgh side have had a mixed run of form since the start of the new campaign and are yet to pick up a win at Ainslie Park. Spartans are currently ninth in the SWPL1 and are five points off Hearts in sixth place who they host on Sunday. However, a top-half finish could be back on track over the next two weeks as they prepare to take on the Jam Tarts and Dundee United in back-to-back home fixtures.

“It’s been over a month, so it’ll be good to get back to Ainslie Park on Sunday as well as the following Sunday against Dundee United,” McCulloch told the Edinburgh Evening News. “The players are really looking forward to it, as are the staff.

“The next two fixtures are critical, especially if we want to be in the top six going into the next round of fixtures. Our home form hasn’t been as good as I would have liked versus our away form. However, we can cause problems for the opposition at Ainslie Park, and we will be looking to take a maximum of six points from our next two fixtures.”