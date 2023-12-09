Spartans away trip to Celtic will be ‘business as normal’

Spartans manager Debbi McCulloch has insisted that her side’s away clash will be ‘business as usual’ despite her announcing her intention to resign as manager.

McCulloch announced earlier this week that she will be departing her managerial position to concentrate fully on her new role as CEO of the Spartans Community Foundation. However, she is set to stay in charge of the women’s team until a suitable successor is found.

With the deadline for applications not closing until December 15th, she is most likely to see out the next two games before the winter break comes into effect. The first test she will face since the news broke is possibly the most difficult of the season. Spartans will travel to Celtic with hopes of returning to winnings ways.

“I am just going about my business as I normally would,” McCulloch told the Edinburgh Evening News. “I have made that commitment to the players and the club that nothing changes until whatever happens changes the situation. We will prepare as normal for Celtic, we know it will be a difficult challenge. They are on top form right now and scoring lots of goals, that will be difficult for us to try and combat that. We will prepare the players as best as we possibly can for that challenge.”

Unfortunately, Becky Galbraith will still be unavailable for the clash. The striker has been out since her terrible injury against Aberdeen. However, McCulloch confirms that her progress is positive.